Newcastle United secure Antonio Barreca on loan with option to buy from Monaco

The former Italy youth international becomes the first new face at St James' Park this transfer window and could stay beyond the end of 2018-19

Newcastle United have completed their first piece of January transfer business with a deadline day loan deal for Monaco left-back Antonio Barreca, on a six-month contract.

The former Italy youth international arrives at St James’ Park from Ligue 1 on a temporary basis, with a view to a permanent deal in the summer if his stint meets expectations.

The 23-year-old only joined Monaco last summer but the French outfit has suffered a tumultuous 2018-19 campaign that has seen them both hire and fire Thierry Henry as head coach.

Speaking to the club’s NUTV channel following his arrival, Barreca expressed his excitement at linking up with the Magpies, admitting the lure of the club’s legacy and the Premier League was too good to pass up.

“I am very happy to be here,” he stated. “I have accepted this challenge with a great deal of enthusiasm and I can’t wait to start.

“I know that Newcastle is a big and historic club. I know that the people here really love football and that the fans are really behind the team.

“I think that the Premier League is the best league, so for me, this is further motivation to do well."

Barreca’s arrival is the first official arrival at the club this January, though the signing of Atlanta United star and Paraguay international Miguel Almiron is also expected to be confirmed later today.

Commenting on his latest acquisition, manager Rafa Benitez, who has previously expressed his frustration at the lack of transfer action on Tyneside, added: “The left-back/left-wing-back position is one we've been looking to strengthen for a while.

“He's an Italy under-21 international who we know has quality, good delivery and is good going forward. He has the attributes, he has the quality and he has the characteristics that we look for.

“Now we must see how quickly he can adapt, but we will try to help him and if he can give us more competition in this area, and more quality in the final third with his deliveries, the only thing I can see is a positive.”

Newcastle, who delivered a shock victory over champions Manchester City on Tuesday, travel to face Tottenham at Wembley this weekend.