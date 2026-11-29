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Newcastle United secured a disciplined 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to an early Harvey Barnes penalty. Despite sustained pressure from the hosts, the Magpies' defensive structure remained unbreakable to claim all three points.

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Newcastle displayed a masterclass in defensive resilience at the American Express Community Stadium, absorbing significant pressure to secure a 1-0 victory over Brighton. The defining moment arrived just eight minutes into the contest when Barnes stepped up to convert a penalty, capitalising on an early opportunity to put the visitors ahead. From that point, the tactical narrative shifted entirely towards Newcastle's ability to maintain a compact shape against a Brighton side that dominated 64% of the ball possession.

While the hosts racked up 25 total shots and 8 shots on target, Newcastle’s deep block and exceptional individual performances in the backline limited the quality of those chances. The Magpies recorded a staggering 55 clearances and 17 interceptions, illustrating a high-concentration defensive effort that nullified the Seagulls' attacking patterns. It was a performance built on grit rather than flair, as Newcastle managed just six shots in total but relied on their early clinical edge and an outstanding display from goalkeeper Lucas Hornicek to see out the result.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from The Amex…

Goalkeeper & Defence

Lucas Hornicek - 9/10

An exceptional performance from the goalkeeper, who was arguably the man of the match. Hornicek made 8 saves to keep a clean sheet, several of which were high-reflex stops from shots within the box. His command of the area during 28 Brighton crosses was vital in relieving pressure on his central defenders.

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Lewis Hall - 8/10

A highly disciplined display from the left-back against a constant barrage of Brighton attacks. Hall was tactically intelligent, recording high numbers in clearances and winning several key ground duels. He balanced his defensive duties well, rarely being caught out of position despite Brighton's numerical superiority in wide areas.

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Dan Burn - 8/10

The veteran defender relished the aerial battle, providing a sturdy presence in the heart of the defence. He was instrumental in Newcastle reaching 55 clearances, often being the first to meet Brighton's deliveries into the box. His leadership was evident as he organised a backline under heavy duress for 90 minutes.

Malick Thiaw - 8/10

Thiaw complimented Burn perfectly with his proactive defending. He was responsible for several of Newcastle's 17 interceptions, reading the game expertly to cut out through-balls. His recovery pace was tested several times, but he maintained composure to limit the effectiveness of Georginio Rutter.

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Valentino Livramento - 7/10

Livramento had a busy afternoon tracking Brighton's overlapping full-backs. He was reliable in one-on-one situations and helped Newcastle initiate a few counter-attacks before being replaced by Amar Dedic in the 84th minute. A solid, workmanlike performance in a difficult defensive environment.

Midfield

Lewis Miley - 7/10

Operating in a deep-lying role, Miley showed maturity beyond his years. He was tasked with shielding the back four and did so effectively, forcing Brighton to play around the perimeter rather than through the middle. His passing was safe and efficient, prioritising ball retention when Newcastle under siege.

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Anthony Elanga - 7/10

Elanga provided the necessary pace on the transition. While he spent much of the game tracking back to support his full-back, his threat on the counter-attack prevented Brighton from committing every player forward. His work rate was essential to the collective defensive effort.

Jacob Ramsey - 7/10

Ramsey acted as the bridge between the midfield and the attack. He picked up a yellow card for a tactical foul to stop a Brighton break, showing the grittier side of his game. His energy in the press helped disrupt the hosts' rhythm in the final third.

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Joe Willock - 7/10

Willock provided athleticism in the middle of the park, often carrying the ball out of pressure to buy the defence time to breathe. He was substituted in the 71st minute after a tireless shift that helped Newcastle maintain their lead through the most intense periods of the second half.

Attack

Harvey Barnes - 8/10

The match-winner. Barnes showed nerves of steel to convert the 8th-minute penalty that ultimately decided the game. Beyond the goal, he was the primary outlet for the Magpies, using his intelligence to find pockets of space on the few occasions Newcastle ventured forward.

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William Osula - 6/10

A difficult afternoon for the striker, who was often isolated as the team sat deep. He worked hard to hold the ball up and provide a physical presence against Brighton's centre-backs but lacked the service to threaten the goal directly before being replaced.

Substitutes & Manager

Jacob Murphy - 6/10

Came on for Willock in the 71st minute to provide fresh legs. He contributed to the defensive shape and helped see out the final stages of the game with disciplined positioning.

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Yoane Wissa - 6/10

Introduced in the 67th minute for Osula. Wissa struggled to get into the game offensively but worked hard off the ball to pressure the Brighton defenders during their build-up. He received a late yellow card for a foul during stoppage time.

Amar Dedic - N/A

A late substitute for Livramento in the 84th minute to solidify the right flank. Did his job without much fuss.

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Aladji Bamba - N/A

Came on for Ramsey in the 84th minute to add physical presence in the midfield as Brighton threw everything forward.

Matthias Jaissle - 8/10

The manager set his team up perfectly to frustrate a high-possession opponent. Recognising the threat Brighton posed, he prioritised a compact 4-2-3-1 that transitioned into a 4-5-1 out of possession. The timing of his substitutions helped maintain the energy levels required to protect the early lead.