Women's World Cup
Newcastle United

Newcastle Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Comments()
Getty Images
The Tyneside team will aim for a top-half finish next season amid the uncertainty of the club's ownership

Newcastle United will embark on their third season back in the Premier League following a 13th-placed finish last season under Rafael Benitez.

Following news of a potential takeover of Newcastle with owner Mike Ashley putting the club for sale, Benitez's position at the club is still uncertain.

Article continues below

A televised clash with Arsenal opens the campaign at St James' Park for the Tyneside club, with a Boxing Day bout with Manchester United and an end-of-season hosting of Liverpool to look forward to.

Editors' Picks

Newcastle's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Newcastle Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
11/08/2019 14:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
17/08/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Newcastle United
24/08/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
31/08/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Watford
14/09/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
21/09/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
28/09/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United
05/10/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
19/10/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
26/10/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
02/11/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
09/11/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Bournemouth
23/11/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
30/11/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
03/12/2019 19:45 Sheffield United v Newcastle United
07/12/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
14/12/2019 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United
21/12/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
26/12/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
28/12/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Everton
01/01/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City
11/01/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
18/01/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
21/01/2020 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United
01/02/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Norwich City
08/02/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
22/02/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
29/02/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley
07/03/2020 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
14/03/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United
21/03/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
04/04/2020 15:00 Bournemouth v Newcastle United
11/04/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
18/04/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
25/04/2020 15:00 Watford v Newcastle United
02/05/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
09/05/2020 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
17/05/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

Close