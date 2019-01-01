Neville: Solskjaer needs money to spend after landing Man Utd contract

The Red Devils have appointed the Norwegian on a permanent basis and the former defender is now looking for him to be backed in the transfer market

have been urged by Gary Neville to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer money to spend over the summer after handing the Norwegian a three-year contract.

On the back of an impressive spell as interim manager of the Red Devils, the Norwegian has been confirmed as the club’s new permanent boss.

He has made the most of those already at his disposal, with 14 victories collected from 19 games.

That success has been achieved with a squad inherited from Jose Mourinho that seriously underperformed under the Portuguese’s guidance.

Solskjaer has been able to bring the best out of the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, but reinforcements are still considered to be essential.

United’s board are now being called upon to make funds available in the next transfer window, with Ed Woodward needing to back a new boss in a show of collective ambition.

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville has said on Twitter after seeing a former team-mate take the wheel: “I’m delighted for Ole. I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed.

“However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it.

“He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!”

I’m delighted for Ole . I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed . However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource! ❤️👹 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 28, 2019

Solskjaer has admitted that being handed the United reins is a dream come true, with a member of the club’s 1999 Treble-winning side having made no secret of his desire to stay on.

He has now been given that opportunity, with permanent terms considered to be well earned.

Another former United favourite to have welcomed the news of a long-term contract is Rio Ferdinand, with the ex- international saying: “Yessss Ole is officially at the wheel.

“Signed, sealed, delivered! Manager of Man Utd!”

Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel... Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of @ManUtd! 🙌🏽 I hope my Thank You is in post Ole 🤣📝❤️ #MUFC #Ole pic.twitter.com/lUUel4f6zw — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 28, 2019

Solskjaer has received the backing of a number of current United stars over recent weeks, with the likes of Pogba and Nemanja Matic among those to have called for an extended deal.

Article continues below

They have now got their wish, with Chris Smalling among the first of the Red Devils’ class of 2019 to offer his congratulations to a man now filling one of the most prestigious posts in world football.

Ole’s at the wheel, congrats boss! 👊🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HPw3zCVv8j — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 28, 2019

With Solskjaer’s future resolved, attention can switch back to the small matter of competitive action.

United will be back on Premier League duty this Saturday, with a home date against giving the Old Trafford faithful an opportunity to pay their own tributes to the new man at the helm.