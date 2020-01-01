'Neville should build Team GB around Ingle' - Chelsea boss Hayes full of praise for midfielder after Arsenal win

The Wales international found the top corner with a stunning strike in the Blues' 4-1 win and her manager didn't hold back on praise after the game

boss Emma Hayes has urged Phil Neville to make Sophie Ingle a central figure in his Team GB plans after her stunning display against .

The Blues battered the Gunners, the Women's Super League champions, in their own back yard on Sunday, going 3-0 up within 20 minutes - the third of those a goal of the season contender from international Ingle.

Neville will take 18 players from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, and Hayes believes her No.5 should be one of them.

"I don’t know what Sophie Ingle had for breakfast this morning, I've rarely seen that in training from her! But she is such a good player - someone told me she got player of the match.

"She's so clever, such a great leader and - I've said it before - Team GB should be building a team around her."

Asked whether she's ever scored a goal as good as the one she netted Sunday, Ingle said: "I’m not sure to be honest, I’m not really a goalscorer! But it’s just nice to get a good goal.

"We always seem to score good goals against Arsenal. I don’t think it was a surprise [that Chelsea started so well], I’m just glad we did start well.

"In the past, we’ve started a bit sluggish in the first five or 10 minutes, but we actually went out and when we got the ball we were good in possession, with the quality of our passes and getting players into the box like Sam [Kerr] and Beth [ ]. They’re a great threat for us."

The win puts Chelsea into third in the WSL table, with a game in hand over and Arsenal, who both sit just one point ahead.

The frustration for the Blues is that they have now done the double over the Gunners, but it's points dropped to relegation battling and that keeps them off the pace.

"We could have been further away, but we’re not," Hayes said.

"There will be no gloating [after this result], no over the top reaction. Why should there be? This is just three points."

"It is a bit frustrating but teams like Liverpool and Brighton obviously set up differently and it’s hard to break them down," Ingle added.

"It’s not as easy as people think on the outside. When they put 11 players behind the ball, it’s different to when you’re playing Arsenal and they’re coming out at you.

"We have a lot of chances in those games as well without putting them away. As you’ve seen today, we can score really good goals so why can’t we do it against the other teams?

"We need to be better against those type of teams, but all that matters is that we got the three points now and we’re back in the title race."