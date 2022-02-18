Neville loving life in America as ex-England boss eyes long Inter Miami stay

Phil Neville says that he is loving life in Florida as head coach of Inter Miami, with the former England women boss admitting that he hopes for "longevity" in his position at the MLS expansion outfit.

The former Manchester United defender linked up with the Fort Lauderdale-based outfit - part-owned by onetime Class of 92 team-mate David Beckham - last term, and guided them to an 11th place Eastern Conference finish in his first year in charge.

Yet the ex-Lionesses supremo has no plans to go anywhere in the future and says that he has aspirations to help build the club's fortunes over the coming years, stressing that he and his family have gone all in on embracing their life stateside.

What has been said?

“We are committed, we don’t go half measures,” said Neville, at a launch event for the new MLS season. “We’ve got no house or property in England, there’s nothing to come home for apart from family.

“We love living in the US and we as a family, and me personally, want this to be a success. I want longevity in this role. I think there’s nothing better than a manager in place for a long time.

"That’s what longevity means and I think that breeds success. I want to be successful and I want to repay the faith that David and (co-owner) Jose (Mas) have put in me.”

Neville aware of task at hand

Despite several glowing signings and high hopes for quick success, Miami have arguably underperformed against expectations over their first two campaigns in MLS, and Neville is aware that their is ground to be covered.

“We had to send a strong strong statement because the first two years for this franchise weren’t good enough, weren’t acceptable from the top down to the very bottom,” the 45-year-old added.

“So we had to make major changes to get what we wanted. I think last season taught me an awful lot and probably the thing I learned the most was this league is the hardest thing in the world too win.”

