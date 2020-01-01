'Never give up!' - Lewandowski's inspirational message after ending Champions League drought

The Polish striker was quick to use his own recent success as a symbol of the reward that comes as a result hard work and determination

Robert Lewandowski said "never stop dreaming" after the star finally won his first title.

Bayern claimed their sixth European Cup/Champions League crown and completed the 2019-20 treble thanks to Sunday's 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Kingsley Coman's second-half header separated the two teams in Lisbon, where Bayern became the first team in European Cup/Champions League history to win 11 successive games.

It capped a memorable night for Lewandowski, who had never won the Champions League prior to the PSG showdown after losing the 2012-13 final against Bayern during his time with .

Lewandowski – an eight-time champion who enjoyed a remarkable season with 55 goals in all competitions – revelled in the achievement, writing via Instagram: "Never stop dreaming. Never give up when you fail.

"Work hard to achieve your goal. Thank you for your support, for believing in our abilities. We are the Champions of Europe!"

While Lewandowski did not score against PSG, the Bayern striker was still crowned the Champions League's top goalscorer in 2019-20.

Lewandowski scored 15 goals for Bayern, five more than Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland as the international fell just two shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick was careful not to single out his star striker solely for the club's successful season but concedes he hopes Lewandowski gets the recognition he deserves.

"I don't highlight any individual players. But he became the top scorer and is incredibly important to us," Flick said post-match.

"I don't want to judge who was the best player. If the best player in the world is chosen, we hope that he will be right at the front there."

Lewandowski was a favourite to claim the Ballon d'Or this year before Football made the controversial decision not to hand out the award due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

legend Rio Ferdinand recently encouraged Lewandowski to start a petition to ensure the Ballon d'Or is awarded and the Polish star gets the recognition he deserves.

Bayern are now set to enjoy a few weeks off with their first match of next season expected to take place on September 11 in the DFB-Pokal against Duren.