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The Netherlands only needed to avoid defeat in Berlin to finish top of Nations League Group A2, but Germany tore them apart in a 5-0 win that handed Xavi Hernandez his first defeat as head coach.

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The visitors had the better of the early chances, with Crysencio Summerville slipping as he prepared to shoot and Donyell Malen heading a glorious opportunity over the bar. Derry Scherhant punished them in the 41st minute, cutting inside from the left and firing into the top corner.

Germany struck four times in 17 minutes after the break. Florian Wirtz curled in from 25 yards on the hour, Nico Schlotterbeck headed in Brajan Gruda's free-kick five minutes later, Wirtz added his second in the 71st minute and Gruda completed the scoring in the 77th.

Germany finished with 10 shots on target to the Netherlands' one, and their first win at the Olympiastadion since 2010 lifted them above the Dutch into first place, although both sides still go through to the quarter-finals.

Here are the Netherlands player ratings from the Olympiastadion...

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Bart Verbruggen (5/10): Got his fingertips to Scherhant's opener but could not keep it out, and was left badly exposed once Germany cut loose in the second half. Made five saves, including stops from Kai Havertz, Gruda and Aleksandar Pavlovic, but his push onto the post from Scherhant's shot fell kindly for Gruda to score the fifth. Called his team-mates into an angry huddle straight after.

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Denzel Dumfries (3/10): The captain was at the centre of Germany's first three goals. He failed to get tight to Scherhant for the opener, the ball came back to Wirtz off him before the second, and his foul on Scherhant gave away the free-kick from which Schlotterbeck headed in the third. Did get forward to head over at the back post early in the second half.

Jan Paul van Hecke (5/10): Partnered Micky van de Ven in the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk and got to Scherhant's early cross ahead of Havertz. Escaped a booking for a late, high challenge on Wirtz just before the hour, and was part of a back line that was cut open repeatedly once Germany doubled their lead.

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Micky van de Ven (5/10): Timed a challenge on Wirtz in the box perfectly midway through the first half, having already been penalised for bundling over Havertz. Like the rest of the defence, though, he could not cope with Germany's movement after the break.

Jurrien Timber (5/10): Delivered the cross for Summerville's big chance in the first half, but also gave away a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the box early on. Gruda found plenty of space down his side for the fourth goal, and Ian Maatsen replaced him a minute later.

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Midfield

Joey Veerman (6/10): Whipped in an early free-kick and crossed for Malen's first header of the night. Worked hard as Germany took over the midfield and made a fine sliding tackle to stop Younes Ebnoutalib from shooting in the 82nd minute.

Tijjani Reijnders (6/10): The Netherlands' best creator in the first half. His through ball started the move for Summerville's chance and his raking pass to Cody Gakpo led to Malen's big header. Also set up Gakpo's shot that tested Marc-Andre ter Stegen early in the second half, but faded as Germany took control and made way for Teun Koopmeiners in the 79th minute.

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Quinten Timber (6/10): Came into midfield for the injured Frenkie de Jong and was tidy on the ball, completing 13 of his 14 passes and winning two free-kicks. Replaced by Justin Kluivert on 63 minutes, shortly after Wirtz doubled Germany's lead.

Attack

Crysencio Summerville (5/10): Should have given the Netherlands the lead in the 19th minute, only to slip as he prepared to shoot from Jurrien Timber's cross. Gave away three fouls in the first half but stayed busy until the end, having a shot blocked and crossing for Mexx Meerdink's late header.

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Donyell Malen (5/10): Had the Netherlands' biggest chance of the night when Gakpo's cross found him unmarked at the far post, but he could only loop his header over the bar. Had already sent an earlier header from Veerman's cross just too high, and was replaced by Meerdink on 72 minutes.

Cody Gakpo (6/10): The Netherlands' most dangerous outlet. Broke down the left to cross for Malen's big chance and forced ter Stegen into a save from outside the box in the 57th minute, his side's only shot on target. Replaced by Ruben van Bommel on 79 minutes.

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Substitutes & Manager

Justin Kluivert (5/10): Replaced Quinten Timber in the 63rd minute, but Germany scored their third two minutes later and he had little influence on the game.

Ian Maatsen (6/10): Came on for Jurrien Timber with the Netherlands already 4-0 down and brought some energy down the left, teeing up a Summerville shot that was blocked.

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Mexx Meerdink (5/10): Replaced Malen in the 72nd minute and saw little of the ball. Booked for a bad foul in the 86th minute, the Netherlands' only yellow card of the night, and headed wide from Summerville's cross in stoppage time.

Teun Koopmeiners (5/10): Replaced Reijnders in the 79th minute with the game long gone and had little chance to make an impact.

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Ruben van Bommel (6/10): Livelier than most after replacing Gakpo in the 79th minute, having two shots blocked and racing down the left to try a cross that Jonathan Tah cut out.

Xavi Hernandez (3/10): Suffered his first defeat as Netherlands head coach on the night his side only needed a draw to top the group. His team made a bright start but fell apart after the break, conceding four times in 17 minutes.