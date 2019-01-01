Neres signs new Ajax deal amid links to Man Utd and Atletico Madrid

The Brazil winger will remain in Amsterdam after shining during his side's run through the Champions League last season

David Neres has signed a new deal with , putting an end to reports of an exit amid links to , and .

The Brazilian winger has officially signed on for a new contract that runs through 2023, adding a further year to his prior deal that was set to expire in 2022.

Neres rose to prominence throughout Ajax's run, as the Dutch club took down and before falling to in the semi-final round.

The 22-year-old attacker made 15 appearances throughout that Champions League run, scoring goals against both Real Madrid and Juve in the knockout rounds to go with a group-stage finish against Belgian side Standard Liege.

Neres originally moved to Ajax from Sao Paulo during the 2017 winter window, making his debut for the club that February.

He's gone on to make a total of 101 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals during his time in Amsterdam.