Ndombele reveals biggest challenge at Spurs since sealing €60m switch

The France international has become a club-record addition for Tottenham but is still in the process of adapting to life in the Premier League

Tanguy Ndombele admits the pace of the Premier League has presented his biggest challenge since completing a club-record €60 million (£54m/$68m) move to .

The international has been acquired by Spurs to provide another dominant presence in the heart of their midfield.

He is on a steep learning curve at present, but big things are expected of the 22-year-old.

Ndombele is confident that he can deliver on expectation, but concedes that he is still adjusting to the demands of life in English football .

He told a Q&A on Spurs’ official Twitter account: “Between Tottenham and there's not really a great deal of difference.

“They are both teams that play with the ball.

“The big difference between the Premier League and is the speed.

“Here in the Premier League it is always a fast paced game. The players drive forward, but in France there are periods of calm. That is the big difference.”

Ndombele has been slotted straight into Mauricio Pochettino’s side and says he will not be setting any individual goals as Spurs look to chase down another top-four finish and long-awaited silverware.

He added: “I'm not the kind of person who sets themselves any limits.

“We are going to try to go as far as we can and try to achieve something.

“The season is long and I hope we can achieve to the best of our abilities.”

Ndombele believes he is well placed to aid the Tottenham cause, with there plenty of positives for him to take from the early weeks of his stint in north London.

“Things have been going well,” he said.

“Everyone has given me a warm welcome, the fans have welcome me too, so yes things are going well.

“Everybody has welcomed me into the team, that is the most important thing when you are a new arrival. Everything is going well so far.”

Spurs will return to action after the international break with a home date against London rivals on September 14.