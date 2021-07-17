Ndidi: FA Cup success will push Leicester City to more glory

The Nigeria midfielder played a key role as the Foxes clinched the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium last season

Wilfred Ndidi is proud of Leicester City’s achievements last season and he is eager to help them win more titles in the 2021-22 campaign after last season's FA Cup triumph.

The Super Eagles star played a crucial role in the middle of the park as Brendan Rodgers’ men came out victorious in the oldest football competition in the world after defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

The FA Cup triumph was Ndidi’s maiden title in his career and he described the feeling as "incredible" while hoping to win more silverware next season.

"Now we’re just putting in the work. We're beginning to get our fitness and trying to look ahead to the games. We’ve always known [Rodgers'] philosophy and everything,” Ndidi told the club's website.

"We know our targets. We, as players, we know what we want as a group. We know what we want to achieve and I think it’s something that we all look forward to.

"I’m really proud of the group with what we achieved last season. It was a really great feeling. Some of the players weren’t here when Leicester won the league, which was a great, great feeling, and the players who weren’t here then, we have a feeling of actually winning something.

"It’s an incredible feeling and it’s something we want to push and look forward to having that feeling again. It’s really great. It’s something we push for and we’ll see what comes out of this season."

Ndidi is back in Leicester after spending his holiday in Nigeria alongside his teammate Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 24-year-old joined the rest of his teammates at LCFC Training Ground during the week and he has summed up the first few days back at the club.

"It’s been tough and it’s been really good. After the break, we need the pre-season. We’re used to it, so it’s normal for us, but I’ve missed playing,” he continued.

“It’s just one month or so, so being back and starting training with the lads, just running and playing football, it feels refreshing. It’s really nice.

"It’s been great because being away from these lads for over a month, coming back to see them, with great smiles, and everyone’s happy, it’s really good.

"Seeing everyone happy and ready to go, it’s really good, as a team and as a family. I look forward to what’s coming ahead. In pre-season, we take it slowly. We don’t rush into playing games. It’s training in order to play the games, to get the muscles going and the cobwebs out.

"It’s just something we’re planning. Slowly, slowly, we’ll be ready for the games."