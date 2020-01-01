Ndidi and Osimhen are Nigeria’s best players – Amokachi

The 47-year-old has praised the Super Eagles stars for their consistent performances for club and country

Daniel Amokachi has rated midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Victor Osimhen as ’s best players currently.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for the Foxes and this season he has featured in 29 games across all competitions despite his struggles with injuries.

The efforts of the former midfielder played a key role in the King Power Stadium outfit's third spot on the Premier League table behind and .

Ndidi also played a key role as the Super Eagles clinched their eighth bronze medal at the 2019 in .

Osimhen, meanwhile, has been in spectacular form for his French club since his summer switch from Belgian outfit Charleroi.

The 21-year-old forward has scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions amid other dazzling displays.

Osimhen has also been in fine form for the West Africans since making his debut in 2017.

The striker bagged three goals during the Super Eagles 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho to help Gernot Rohr’s men lead Group L with six points.

Impressed by the performances of the duo, the former forward and Nigeria football ambassador has picked them as his best players.

“I would pick Ndidi first. The young man has shown tremendous quality for Leicester City and has been consistent,” Amokachi said on Brilla FM, per AOI when asked to pick his best Nigerian players.

“He is my first choice. I also would pick Victor Osimhen who plays for Lille in the French league. He has been amazing and was very hot even before the break we are observing now.

“He knows how to score and how to play the game and has great speed too.”

Both players will hope to continue their imperious performances when football activities, which are currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, resume.