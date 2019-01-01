Navas hoping for Real Madrid stay

Zinedine Zidane has yet to indicate who is his preferred goalkeeper is, but the Costa Rica international wants to fight for the gloves next season

Keylor Navas hopes he can stay at next season and fight for the No.1 spot under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Since returning to the club, Zidane has rotated his goalkeepers but Thibaut Courtois' injury has allowed Navas to stake his claim.

The Costa Rice international was in goal for Madrid's three consecutive titles won in Zidane's first spell.

But Madrid continue to be linked with a move for goalkeeper David de Gea at the end of the season.

Navas had the gloves for Monday's 1-1 draw at and he is planning to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu – if he is wanted.

"I'm very happy, grateful to God for giving me the chance to be here," Navas said after Madrid's poor form continued, Zidane's side having only won one of their past three Liga games.

"Whenever I get the opportunity to play I do the best I can. I hope I can stay at Madrid next season. I have a contract and we have to wait and see if anything changes there."

Madrid have endured a trying season and are left without any hope of further silverware this term, as they have been eliminated from both the Champions League and and trail by 13 points in the league.

As a result, Zidane has previously admitted motivation is a problem in the squad.

But Navas says he and his team-mates have too much pride and love for the club to not give it their all every week, even if results have not been there.

Article continues below

"It has been complicated season for everybody. We come out with a desire to win and play at our best but the results aren't always going our way, we're all sad for the situation, it's complicated," Navas said.

"We're always willing to win and we've got our pride, our love for the shirt is worth a lot more, and we have to demand more wins and better results from ourselves."

"I think at this club every year we're under pressure, so it's no excuse. We have to be ready mentally to face any situation that happens and that's why we're Madrid players."