National League side pull off miracle 3-0 win after going down to NINE men inside 30 minutes following red card for former Arsenal wonderkid

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Carlisle United produced an extraordinary display of resilience at Brunton Park on Wednesday night to defeat high-flying Harrogate Town 3-0 despite playing over an hour with just nine players. Former Arsenal academy midfielder Miguel Azeez and team-mate Harvey Bunker were both dismissed inside the opening half-hour for the hosts.

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Depleted Blues defy numerical disadvantage

Head coach Rob Elliot watched his depleted Cumbrian outfit halt the Sulphurites' five-match winning streak in the fifth tier despite losing two central players before the break. Having been recalled alongside Kenton Richardson and David Ajiboye as one of three changes, 24-year-old ex-Gunners prospect Azeez was sent off after 15 minutes. Midfielder Bunker then followed him down the tunnel at the half-hour mark.

Early opener precedes refereeing drama

Before the disciplinary chaos unfolded, the Blues made a quick start when Josh Williams cut inside from the left wing to curl the opening goal into the bottom corner.

Azeez nearly doubled that lead after collecting a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area and firing narrowly wide, only for referee Jamie Robinson to show him a straight red card in the 15th minute for a heavy challenge on Morgan Williams.

Home goalkeeper Adam Desbois then held a long-range Ciaran McGuckin strike and watched the forward head wide before denying Brad Dolaghan from an Ellis Taylor cross prior to Bunker receiving a straight red card for fouling Josh Hmami in the 30th minute.

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Clinical hosts punish wasteful visitors

Despite their two-man disadvantage, Carlisle nearly scored again before the interval when visiting keeper Luke Hutchinson saved Morgan Feeney's header from a Callum Whelan free-kick, while Desbois gathered a McGuckin flick from another Taylor delivery and Morgan Williams volleyed wide.

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Just a minute into the second half, Josh Williams weaved into the box to tee up Whelan for a composed finish past Hutchinson before Shawn McCoulsky headed over from close range at the other end.

Substitute Ryan Galvin then sealed the points in the 61st minute moments after coming off the bench, racing onto a Callum Camps pass from the halfway line and tapping in the rebound after Hutchinson parried his initial effort.

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Suspension headache awaits Cumbrian bosses

That remarkable triumph lifts Elliot's side to ninth in the National League standings on 23 points from 15 outings, while defeated Harrogate remain second on 31 points from the same number of games. Moving forward, Carlisle must navigate their upcoming domestic schedule without both suspended midfielders as they push toward the play-off places. Meanwhile, the stunned Yorkshire visitors must quickly regroup to keep their automatic promotion charge on track.