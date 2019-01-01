Napoli's Koulibaly makes fourth consecutive Serie A Team of the Year

Following his rock-solid displays last season, the Senegalese centre-back has been selected among the elite players in the Italian top-flight

defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been honoured with a place in the Team of the Year for the fourth time in a row.

The 28-year-old was recognised at the 2019 Gran Gala del Calcio AIC ceremony which took place in Milan on Monday evening.

Koulibaly was imperious as ever in Napoli's defence during the 2018-19 campaign and helped them to a second-place finish in the league with 12 clean sheets after 38 league games.

The international joins duo Joao Cancelo, Giorgio Chiellini and 's Aleksandar Kolarov to form a four-man defence for the elite team that features Duvan Zapata, Fabio Quagliarella, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nicolo Barella among others.

Koulibaly's recognition at this year's event pitched him in a category that has Miralem Pjanic, Andrea Barzagli, Radja Nainggolan and Andrea Pirlo as players who have made the second-most appearances (four) in the best XI - only Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini have more (five).

Koulibaly will shift his focus on helping Carlo Ancelotti's side end their poor run of results in the Italian top-flight when they visit on December 7.

Sunday's 2-1 loss to stretched Napoli's winless run to eight games across all competitions as they sit seventh in the Serie A table.