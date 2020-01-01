Napoli, Juventus & Inter eye move for Chelsea full-back Emerson

The 25-year-old is in demand, with options in Italy should he get pushed out of Stamford Bridge in the near future

, and are all monitoring left-back Emerson Palmieri's situation at Stamford Bridge, sources have told Goal.

However, Emerson is still hoping his long-term future remains at Chelsea.

Napoli are considering replacing Mario Rui or Faouzi Ghoulam with the international in the next transfer window, with the latter having been left out of the club's squad this season.

Emerson had fallen out of favour before play was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the 25-year-old not making Frank Lampard's matchday squad in four of the club's five most recent Premier League matches.

Lampard has insisted that he has yet to make any firm decisions over the future of his players and Emerson is hopeful of convincing the club that his future remains in west London.

However, Italy manager Roberto Mancini has been leading the calls for Emerson to return to amid a concern over a lack of appearances.

“It would be nice if Emerson Palmieri, who hasn’t played much for Chelsea, could come and play in Italy,” Mancini said to Gazzetta dello Sport in March.

The Blues have been looking to strengthen at left-back for some time. Leicester City's Ben Chilwell is an ambitious primary target for the club but the transfer fee could prove substantial after set an expensive precedent in their £80 million (€91m/$98m) deal for Harry Maguire last summer.

Porto's Alex Telles is currently available for £35m (€40m/$44m) due to his release clause and is on the Blues' radar, while Getafe's loan sensation from Barcelona Marc Cucurella is further down the shortlist.

Interestingly, Napoli also have an interest in Cucurella, who could be signed by from Barca ahead of a sale this summer at around £23m (€25m/$28m).

Marcos Alonso also drew interest from Inter in January but Chelsea priced Antonio Conte's side out of a move by asking for £32m (€35m/$38m).

Football clubs are continuing to contact agents amid the Covid-19 crisis but they are unable to make concrete plans with no dates set for a return to play or indeed when the transfer window might re-open.

The ongoing public health issues are having economic effects on clubs too, which is ultimately set to impact the future of the market when it finally re-opens.

The Premier League announced on Friday that it will give £125m ($153m) to EFL and National League clubs and a further £20m ($24m) to the UK's National Health Service (NHS). They also stated that the league remains suspended until further notice from the Government.