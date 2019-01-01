Nainggolan calls on Inter to 'row in the same direction' following Icardi's return

The midfielder praised his team-mate following his successful comeback on Wednesday and wants to see the side unite for a common goal

Radja Nainggolan said "we all need to row in the same direction towards the same objective" after Mauro Icardi made a goalscoring return for in .

Icardi made his first appearance since being stripped of the captaincy and scored in Wednesday's 4-0 rout of 10-man .

The former skipper – who had not played since February 9 after claims of injury and tension with the club amid uncertainty over his future – converted a 40th-minute penalty before turning provider for Ivan Perisic in the second half.

Nainggolan praised Inter team-mate Icardi following his successful comeback away from home midweek.

"When we're out on the pitch, we all give our best for Inter," Nainggolan told DAZN post-match after third-placed Inter moved four points clear of rivals .

"He showed that he wanted to help us out, and this is the most important thing. His stats speak for themselves.

"He's done a lot for Inter, we all need to row in the same direction towards the same objective."

Icardi – who has been linked with the likes of , and – has scored 10 Serie A goals this season and 16 in all competitions.

Icardi scored his 123rd Inter goal and now sits in 4th place alongside Christian Vieri in the Club's all-time top goalscorer list in all competitions

Before the match, Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta told DAZN: "Icardi's return to the team has been achieved thanks to his application and professionalism in training. It's now time to put everything behind us and look to the present and the future with great optimism.

"We must act as a team with the aim of winning. We must put aside any possible tensions because we want to send a strong message: no [to] the culture of excuses."

Inter are holding firm in third place in the Serie A standings, seven points back of second-placed Napoli and four in front of fourth-placed Milan.

They face what could be a decisive match in the race for a place this Sunday when they host , who eight points back of Inter in fifth place but hold a game in hand on the rest of the chasing pack.