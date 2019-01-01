Nafuzi wants to take Terengganu to second consecutive Malaysia Cup final

Terengganu FC opened their 2019 Malaysia Cup campaign in style, downing PKNS FC 3-1 at home on Friday.

In the Group A match, Jafri Chew's 30th minute goal cancelled out Sanjar Shaakhmedov's sixth minute opener, but Nasrullah Johan put the hosts in front again through his strike in the 38th minute, before Shaakhmedov sealed the win deep in injury time.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Turtles' caretaker boss Nafuzi Zain praised his charges' winning performance.

"I want to congratulate my players who played well despite our recent setbacks. It's a good start to our Malaysia Cup campaign.

"What's important for me tonight is the three points, not the margin of the win," said the 40-year old.

Asked about the team's target in the competition, the former player remarked that they want to emulate their achievement last year.

"Although a lot of teams want to reach this year's final, I've not been given any target by the club. As I'm only the caretaker coach, they've only given me full support to take the team as far as the final, like what we did last year.

"The players and I will do our best to ensure that we reach the final," said Nafuzi.

