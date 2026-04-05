NAC Breda and Sparta shared the points on Sunday afternoon. After ninety minutes of play at the Rat Verlegh Stadium, the scoreboard still showed a goalless draw: 0-0.

For relegation-threatened NAC, the home match against Sparta was a crucial encounter, but this was not really evident in the first half. The play from both sides was poor, but the home team in particular disappointed in the first 45 minutes.

The visitors from Rotterdam didn’t produce fantastic football either, but they did pose a threat to Daniel Bielica’s goal on a few occasions. In the first half, striker Tobias Lauritsen and Mitchell van Bergen (twice) were somewhat dangerous.

There was little for the NAC fans to enjoy, with striker Amine Salama bearing the brunt of the criticism. Alongside a chorus of boos, calls for the striker to be substituted soon began. “We want to see Reulen,” rang out at the Rat Verlegh Stadium.

After the break, Sparta had a few more pinpricks, including a small shooting chance for Van Bergen, but the match never became truly spectacular. Nevertheless, Sparta goalkeeper Joël Drommel had to stretch well in the 65th minute when Mohamed Nassoh fired at the Sparta goal. Not long after, an NAC corner almost blew in out of nowhere.

Shortly afterwards, Sparta striker Shunsuke Mito almost capitalised on a mistake by NAC in midfield, but after a fine dribble, the Japanese player made the angle too difficult for himself. So it remained 0-0 in Breda.

Both teams continued to make mistakes in the second half, but the tension remained high. NAC tried to step up the pressure in the closing stages and force a win, but failed to create any real danger, apart from a reasonably dangerous header from André Ayew. Sparta, too, failed to create any clear-cut chances.

With this draw, Carl Hoefkens’s side remain in seventeenth place, three points behind Excelsior, who are in sixteenth place. Sparta are in eighth place with 42 points, a position that qualifies them for the play-offs for European football.