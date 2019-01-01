Naby Keita happy to open Liverpool account

The midfielder scored his maiden goal for the Anfield outfit to help them return to the top of the English elite division log

Naby Keita is ‘happy’ to score his first goal for in their 3-1 victory over in Friday’s Premier League game.

The Guinea international levelled for Jurgen Klopp’s men after Shane Long’s opener before Mohamed Salah's 50th league goal for the Reds and Jordan Henderson's strike helped them to return to the summit of the log, having secured two points more than who have a game at hand.

The 24-year-old midfielder has struggled for consistency since arriving on the Merseyside last summer.

However, he has taken to the social media to express his joy on opening his account and helping the Anfield outfit with a win at St Mary's Stadium.

“So happy for my first goal and three points,” Keita posted on Instagram.

Article continues below

Keita who has been limited to 13 starts in 22 league appearances for Liverpool will hope for another starting role when his side tackle FC in Tuesday’s game.