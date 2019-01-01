'My men played like warriors tonight'- PKNP's Abu Bakar

PKNP recovered from their heavy league defeat to Perak last weekend, to hold them to a goalless draw in their first league FA Cup quarter-final match.

FC head coach Abu Bakar Fadzim has hailed his charges' ability to bounce back from their 4-0 league thrashing to last Saturday, in their first leg quarter-final clash again the same opponents on Tuesday.

Their second meeting against the Bos Gaurus in Manjung in less than one week yielded a much better result; a goalless draw, which means they now only need a goal draw in the second leg to reach the semi-finals.

Bakar described his men as playing like warriors in the cup encounter, which was helped by the line-up changes he made.

"My men gave their very best tonight after the huge defeat the other day. They played like warriors; it wasn't easy for them to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat in the space of just three days, and to ensure that they still have a chance in the competition. They went all out against a very good Perak side.

"Tonight's turning point was the changes I made to the line-up; I brought in players such as Faizzwan [Dorahim] on the left, Ezanie [Salleh], while changing the positions of three hardworking players; Fadhil [Idris], Thomas Abbey and Al-Fateh Afandi. They did well to stop Perak moves," said the trainer in the post-match press conference.

He also expressed his delight that his charges were able to keep a clean sheet in the home encounter before the away return leg.

"We couldn't score, but what's more important was we did not concede. What we need to do now is to create chances [in the second leg].

"We want to be consistent in the FA Cup, as last season we reached the semi-finals," he remarked.

The second leg encounter will be held on May 11.

