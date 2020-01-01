'My looks changed when I started using the gym' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho

The Nigeria international has hit out at people doubting his age and said he is no longer bothered by the criticism

and Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has defended his age, stating his looks changed as a result of training.

The on-loan Deportivo La Coruna goalie has come under intense criticism in recent times from a section of the fans who feel he is older than the 21 years he claims.

The former Nigeria U17 shot-stopper, however, believes those criticising him don't know him when he was growing up, revealing he had a small stature.

“I was smallish back then in 2013 when I participated at the World Cup with the U17 national team," Uzoho told Super Eagles media in an Instagram chat.

"I later went to Aspire academy where I learnt a lot. My looks and body build changed when I started using the gym and was working out seriously.

"If a lot of people see my picture back then they won’t even talk about my age, but I don’t really bother because they don’t know me."

Uzoho was the Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup in , where they were eliminated at the group stage.

The goalkeeper, who has 14 caps for Nigeria, was part of Gernot Rohr's squad that finished third at the 2019 in .

Uzoho recently returned from a long injury layoff which he suffered on international duty and will hope to continue his development with club and country after football activities resume, having been suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.