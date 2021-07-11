‘My dribbling skill is a gift’ – Manchester United’s Diallo

The Ivory Coast international opened up on his biggest strength and his ability to get past his opponents in games

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has described his dribbling skill as a gift he exhibits with his technique and intelligence.

Despite playing eight matches in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team last season, the 19-year-old showed a glimpse of his creativity with the ball in his first few months at Manchester.

The former Atalanta youngster who clocked 19 on Sunday, disclosed how his instinct helps him get around opponents during games.

Diallo told the club’s website: “That is a tough one! But honestly, I think that it is a gift. I think you dribble using your technique and your intelligence.

“So, for example, if you are faced with two defenders, then perhaps you can’t dribble, or you can only play a one-two, so you have to use your head and your skills to decide what to do initially and then your next move. Therefore, when I have the ball, I think about what I can do, play a one-two, dribble, that is what I think.”

Diallo marked his Premier League debut with an assist for Luke Shaw in their 2-1 loss to Leicester City on May 11.

Prior to that outing, he opened his goal account for the Red Devils in a Uefa Europa League encounter against AC Milan which ended in a 1-1 draw in March.

The Ivory Coast international revealed that his bravery remains his biggest strength.

"To tell you the truth, I am never afraid of playing. That has always been my strength, never being afraid to play,” he added.

“When they told me the day before the game, that I was going to play against Leicester. Okay, I was a bit nervous initially, but this is football, you can never be afraid.

“So when I went onto the pitch, I could just see 11 players against another 11 players and I think it went well, as you say.”

Diallo has been selected alongside Eric Bailly for the Ivory Coast’s campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and their Group D outings will begin against Saudi Arabia on July 22, before facing Brazil and Germany on July 25 and 28 respectively.

The duo are expected to miss Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Leeds United on August 14.