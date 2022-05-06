Mwepu urges Haaland to consider Premier League switch after exploits in Bundesliga

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has urged Erling Haaland to make a move to the Premier League after his impressive exploits in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old has been a hit in Germany where he has scored 85 goals in 87 matches for the Black and Yellows. The Norwegian striker has been tipped to make a move in the summer.

Zambia international Mwepu, who played with Haaland at RB Salzburg, is now dreaming of rubbing shoulders with the bulky striker once more.

"Maybe I can tell him to join Brighton," the 24-year-old Mwepu told talkSPORT in a recent interview.

"I would tell him to come over to the Premier League, it is the toughest league, the best league and every game is exciting. So hopefully he will come.

"It has been a while since I spoke with him, we used to speak regularly, but I think he is a good guy. Hopefully, he makes a move to the Premier League. I think it will be interesting to meet a former teammate who you used to play with but is now on the opposite side.

"The Premier League is really tough, but looking at what he has done in the Champions League, in the Bundesliga, he has been phenomenal.

"I think he is courageous enough to come to the Premier League and still score those goals, especially if he joins Manchester City. He can still continue with his goalscoring form."

Brighton are dreaming of making it to the Europa Conference League next season. However, the midfielder will not be part of the team for the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury in the club's latest engagement.

The Seagulls are currently ninth on the table with 44 points, eight less than West Ham United who are seventh on the table.

"As players, we always want to play in the European competitions," Mwepu continued.

"I think looking at how we have played this season, of course, we have had some good and some bad games.

"Overall, I think looking at the perspective, I believe we can try to push for a European place."