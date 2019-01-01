'Mutinous' Kepa slammed after Chelsea goalkeeper refuses to be substituted in Carabao Cup final

Though Willy Caballero was on the touchline ready to come in, the Spaniard denied the substitution in an extraordinary act of defiance

The end of extra-time in the final descended into madness, as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be subbed off, leaving his manager Maurizio Sarri furious.

The Spanish goalkeeper appeared to go down with an injury late in extra-time against with the score tied 0-0.

Sarri summoned Willy Caballero to replace Kepa, with both players' numbers going up on the substitute board.

However, Kepa extraordinarily refused to be taken off, waving off his manager in a clear act of defiance.

And Sarri ended up backing down, leaving Caballero sitting at the touchline and adding more fuel to the notion that the manager has lost his authority over his players.

Incredibly, Kepa appeared to wink at the camera as the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and went into a shootout.

Kepa conceded in the shootout on a fairly saveable shot from Sergio Aguero, before he managed to save from Leroy Sane.

But City would go on to lift the trophy via a 4-3 shootout win, and there was plenty of reaction throughout the entire on-field saga.

Who cares if Kepa is throwing a tantrum? Tell the 4th official to put the numbers up on the board. Do your job. — Kimberly McCauley (@lgbtqfc) February 24, 2019

Arrizabalaga just walked across at full-time and shook Caballero's hand. Mutinous act by the No 1 towards Sarri, refusing to come off when his coach demanded. You have to feel for Caballero. Plenty of pressure on Arrizabalaga in the shootout now. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 24, 2019

Kepa showed Sarri a total lack of respect and totally undermined his authority there. Rudiger did a good job restraining Sarri. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) February 24, 2019

Sarri : "Kepa you have to come off you are injured"

Kepa : pic.twitter.com/LYO6TglKsW — Rk (@RkFutbol) February 24, 2019

Amateurish from Kepa. Has embarrassed himself , his manager and his club. Very unfair on Sarri in his predicament. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) February 24, 2019

That’s embarrassing from Kepa, really really embarrassing.



You do NOT go against a managers decision. Agree? 🤔 #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/929NxNUjZv — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) February 24, 2019

If Kepa plays for Chelsea again then it’s done lmao — Freezy (@Calfreezy) February 24, 2019

If I ran a soccer team, any level, anywhere, I'd call Chelsea at once to ask about a loan for Kepa. Anywhere, any level, Mongolia to the South Pacific. PDL. Whatever. Sarri would ship him to the moon — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) February 24, 2019

Thoughts on the incident between Maurizio Sarri and Kepa Arrizabalaga? 😬 pic.twitter.com/JW94vr96LC — Goal (@goal) February 24, 2019

There's only one person who should be sacked at Chelsea after today and it's not Sarri, it's Kepa. #CHEMCI — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) February 24, 2019

That embarrassing moment with Kepa adds another layer to the Sarri situation. I don't know how you move forward after that. It doesn't seem realistic to drop your £70 million goalkeeper, but he's also shown clear disrespect to the manager. — Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) February 24, 2019

Rudiger having to stop Sarri having a go at Kepa. This is insane. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 24, 2019

Kepa and Sarri helpfully demonstrating to the British people what the UK’s Brexit debate looks like to the rest of the world — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) February 24, 2019

Cracking save from Kepa. Quality stuff from Chelsea's player-manager. — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 24, 2019