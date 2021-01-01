Musiala's decision to choose Germany over England accepted by Under-21s coach Boothroyd

Aidy Boothroyd has explained England's position on being snubbed by Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala, who has opted to play for Germany instead of the Three Lions.

The English and German football associations had been battling to secure the 18-year-old's international future, but Musiala is now set to be included in Joachim Low's Germany squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He had previously made his England Under-21s debut under Boothroyd, and would have been in contention for the upcoming group phase of the European Under-21 Championship in March and April.

What has Boothroyd said?

"Jamal is a very measured young man," Boothroyd told reporters at the unveiling of his squad. "He’s obviously thought it through.

"When you’re working in Germany, speak German and you live with your German mum, it’s very difficult to persuade him that he’s actually English.

"It was his decision, he talked about having a heart for Germany and I totally understand that. We wish him the best of luck and we move on and focus on the players who want to be part of what we want to build."

How good is Musiala?

Musiala became the youngest scorer of English and German nationalities in Champions League history when he produced an excellent finish from just outside the box to put Bayern 2-0 up in the first leg of their last-16 tie against Lazio.

It is just the latest record that he has broken having become the youngest player to play and score for Bayern last season.

Despite some interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, Musiala signed a new contract at the Allianz Arena until 2026 earlier this month.

Who is in England's European U21 Championship squad?

Among the 23 players who have been selected for the initial group stage are Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah.

There are also first U21 call-ups for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga, while Jude Bellingham and Reece James have been left out to join the senior squad.

After a 16-team group stage in the upcoming international break, the Young Lions can change their squad for the knockout stage in May and June.

