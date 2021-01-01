Musiala and Bayern Munich reach deadlock over £100,000-a-week wage demands

The former Chelsea youngster has grown since departing the club and he is chasing a lucrative new deal with the European champions

and Jamal Musiala remain deadlocked over talks to renew the youngster's contract after breaking a host of records at the club in 2020.

Still just 17 years old, Musiala wants a bumper new £100,000-per-week deal, with the likes of , and Man City monitoring the situation.

Musiala is currently still on a youth contract, which has just 18 months left to run, at the Allianz Arena and a further impasse in talks could lead to a transfer in the summer.

The wonderkid's demands are high, but with Premier League interest and a host of records broken, his camp feels that he has already proven his worth.

The Under-21 star is the youngest players to both score and play in the Bundesliga for Bayern and he has made 18 appearances for Hansi Flick's side this season.

Losing Musiala would be a blow for Bayern, but they had poached him for almost nothing from Chelsea's academy, with the Blues unhappy to lose such an exciting talent.

Indeed, had offered him one of the biggest scholar deals they had ever offered, only to see it turned down in favour to a move to Munich, where they put an impressive development plan to the youngster.

Musiala's fast-tracked pathway has vindicated the move to the but there's a feeling that he needs to be backed to get to the next level.

The ultimate contract decision could have wider implications for his international future, with both England and fighting to secure his services.

Born in to a German mother and British-Nigerian father, Musiala began his footballing education at TSV Lehnerz in his hometown of Fulda before moving to England as an eight-year-old.

Currently, England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has earmarked him to be part of the U21 European Championships that begin in the March international break.

"He has definitely increased game time," Boothroyd said. "We don’t know, but he might have a growth spurt and he hasn’t even finished growing yet. I saw him against the other day and he didn’t look out of place against that massive array of talent for Bayern Munich.

"We are really pleased for him, he did well for us, scored and personally I think it might be too early for him to make the seniors in March just yet. But, in two or three months with more experience, you just never know.

"Being out in Germany, training with that calibre of players and coaches every day is really going to help his development for us."

Still, it is understood that the DFB (German Football Association) remain positive about their efforts to turn him before he plays a competitive match in Gareth Southgate's squad, which would permanently tie him to England.