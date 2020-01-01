Mumbai City FC’s Jorge Costa - We need three points and we will fight

The Islanders boss wants maximum points from their remaining two fixtures to guarantee their berth in the play-offs…

With Odisha FC and dropping points recently, FC will hope to pick up a win and consolidate their fourth spot against title favourites away from home on Wednesday.

Head coach Jorge Costa wants to pick up full points from the remaining two matches “I am happy with my team's performance and results. We have two games and we need six points. We want to finish in the top four. It will be a very difficult game against one of the best teams in ISL. They have been always very difficult for us. But we need three points and we will fight.

“I am very proud of the work that we have done since the beginning. The good for thing us is that we depend on us to qualify for the playoffs. And not on others to lose games. We will be doing our job. Two very difficult games. I am not thinking about Chennaiyin, only Goa. I will play with my best first XI, according to the conditions and hopefully, win the game.”

More teams

The Portuguese manager suggested that an open and exciting game is on the cards as both teams are under pressure to deliver.

“It will be an open game. They don't know how to play defensive football. Especially, because of the quality they have. They will be fighting to finish first. We will play for a top-four spot. Both of us have pressure to deliver. I hope the fans will enjoy the game and we get the three points.”

When asked if a change of coach has affected FC Goa, Costa suggested, “They have changed nothing. They did not change the players. They did not change the management. They don't need to change. They are so good. I don't think they will change the players tomorrow (Wednesday). I know how they will play tomorrow. Only thing I cannot tell is the final result.”