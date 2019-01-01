Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa accuses referee of making racist gestures

Saudi Arabian referee Turki Alkhudhayr allegedly made racist gestures at Mumbai City striker Serge Kevyn and called him a monkey...

A furious Jorge Costa accused Saudi Arabian referee Turki Alkhudhayr of making racist gestures at one of his players after 's match against on Sunday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

The Portuguese coach claimed after the game that the referee had made gestures at Mumbai City forward Serge Kevyn and had called him a monkey.

“ISL need foreigners. Foreigners like me, Carles (Cuadrat), (Sergio) Lobera and all the foreign players and coaches need to respect the country, the league. They should try to make this league better every day. I am speaking about the referee, not his quality because everyone knows his quality.

"I am speaking about the respect he didn’t have today for my player Serge Kevyn. During the game, the referee made some gestures against Kevyn, calling him a monkey. These are certain things in which I cannot close my eyes.”

In what was a roller coaster of a match, Mumbai City FC gave up on their lead twice in the match but finally managed to pick up a late goal to seal vital points away from home.

"I am very happy with the performance. We played well and scored a goal in the first half and we missed a penalty. It would have been easy if we had made it 2-0. The second half was difficult because we are playing in the home of the champions. The luck we had today, we did not have against . I am proud of the players."

The former FC player suggested that they did not prepare specifically for the Bengaluru match and the result was achieed due to the quality of his players and a bit of luck.

"We did not change anything for this game. We always look at the good things (strengths) of the opposition and we know what they are not so good at. We won three points because of our quality. We also had some luck," said Costa before signing off.