'Best performance of Mumbai City' - Sergio Lobera pleased with dominant win against Odisha

The Spanish coach expects a mouth-watering clash between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of the league stage...

After a disappointing defeat against Jamshedpur in their last match, Mumbai City returned to winning ways with a 6-1 win against Odisha on Wednesday.

The Islanders who never really allowed Odisha to take control of the game were dominant from the first to the final whistle and followed Lobera's instructions to the T.

Coach Sergio Lobera was pleased with the result and the football his team produced after conceding an early goal.

"I think in terms of result, this was the best performance," said Lobera. "But the most important for me is how the team got the result. We reacted very well to difficult conditions at the beginning of the game. We conceded a penalty goal. It was very important to be strong at that moment, and I am very happy with the performance of the team."

The Spanish coach mentioned that he was pleased to see that his players rectified their mistakes from Jamshedpur and most importantly stuck to his philosophy.

"It was very important for us to not repeat the mistakes we did in the last game. But today we were very strong as a team and were loyal to our style of play. Playing with a clear head is very important, and I am very happy with the performance," said the Mumbai City boss.

The former FC Goa coach expects an exciting top of the table clash in the final match of the league stage on Sunday when Mumbai City face league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai can top the league stage by getting three points while the Mariners need only a point to retain their spot at the summit.

"We need to focus on ourselves. We need to improve in every game, we need to be ambitious and ATK Mohun Bagan are doing an amazing job and it is going to be an amazing match. It is good for the league. We deserve to get to the last game with our options and hopefully, we can win the next game," opined Lobera.

The Spaniard was also pleased with high his two strikers Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre, who started the match together after a long time, gelled well.

"They (Ogbeche and Le Fondre) can play together. But every game is different, the context is different. Today I thought it was the best option for us but sometimes I make the decision to play with just one striker. They are very good players with good experience," Lobera stated.