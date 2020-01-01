Muleka: Standard Liege complete signing of TP Mazembe forward

The DR Congo international has completed his first move abroad to start his European career in Belgium

Standard Liege have completed the signing of Jackson Muleka on a four-year contract from Democratic Republic of Congo giants .

The Belgian First Division A club confirmed the acquisition of the 20-year-old, over three weeks after TP Mazembe disclosed his trip to Belgium.

Prior to his move abroad, the Lubumbashi-born forward spent his entire career in his native town. He rose through the ranks at 's academy - Katumbi Football Academy and later made his first-team debut in 2017.

Muleka scored over 50 goals for the Congolese giants during his three-year stint, and he remains the leading top scorer in the Caf this season with seven goals in eight games.

He is expected to boost Standard Liege's frontline after their unbeaten start to the 2020-21 season where they have won three and drawn one of their four league outings.

Muleka expressed his excitement after joining 's Christian Luyindima, AS Eupen's Jonathan Bolingi and Merveille Bope in the list of players who moved from Lubumbashi to Liege.

"Very proud and happy to join Standard Liege. Thank you to the Lord for his grace and thank you all for your support," Muleka wrote on Instagram.

He joins compatriots John Nekadio, Merveille Bokadi, 's Collins Fai, 's Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez, Selim Amallah and Burkina Faso's Abdoul Tapsoba in the Reds set-up this campaign.

On the international scene, Muleka earned his maiden invitation to DR Congo national team in 2019 after shining in the U20 and U23 teams the previous year.

The 20-year-old has played four games for the so far and he opened his international goal account in their 2-2 draw against the Gambia in an Afcon qualifying match last November.