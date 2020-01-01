Mubanga makes winning debut for Zaragoza against Athletic Club

The Zambian star shone on her debut to help the hosts defeat the visitors to record their first win of the season on Sunday

Hellen Mubanga made her debut in style as Zaragoza defeated II 1-0 in a Spanish Reto Iberdrola game on Sunday.

The Zambia international joined the Spanish outfit on a three-year deal after parting ways with Lusaka based side, Red Arrows in June.

Despite arriving in along with her compatriot Rachel Nachula, the 25-year-old was only handed her first outing as a substitute by manager Nacho Bracero at the Enrique Porta Stadium.

The two teams struggled to create chances in the opening 20 minutes, with the hosts creating the first real threat of the match through Mady Brown's header off a corner seven minutes later.

At half-hour, Athletic dominated possession of the ball but saw what could have counted as their opening goal through Paula Arana, was chalked off for offside.

After the restart, Peace Efih's header almost opened the lead in the opening moments before Laura Martínez combined with the Nigerian again but the latter shot went wide in the 58th minute.

Two minutes later, the hosts found the important breakthrough when Lana Spitler's deep pass found Cara Curtin to grab the winner.

Debutant Mubanga played the final 23 minutes of the contest in Zaragoza's win, her Zambian teammate Rachel Nachula was in action for 79 minutes of the match.

Besides the Zambian duo, 's Efih and 's Hanane Ait El Haj were in action from the start to the finish for the home side.

The result marks Zaragoza's first win of the season and sees them claim fifth position with five points from three matches.

In their next game, Zaragoza will visit seventh-placed Collerense with the hope of extending their unbeaten run on November 22.