MSL Week 7 Round-up: Pahang retake top spot as JDT draw against Kedah

Domestic football action resumes following the international break, and the Malaysia Super League has a new leader.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

On Friday, a Liridon Krasniqi-less were held to a goalless draw by , despite playing at home.

meanwhile continued their resurgence, edging FC 1-0 at the Shah Alam Stadium. Former Turtles star Faiz Nasir scored what would end up to be the only goal of the match in the 56th minute, and although the hosts' defence rode their luck somewhat towards the end of the encounter, they held their nerves to seal what was only their second win of the season.

The battle between first and third in Alor Setar between JDT and ended in a 1-1 draw. Safawi Rasid's freekick goal in the 10th minute opened the scoring for the visitors, but Fernando Rodríguez equalised for the hosts 20 minutes later through a smartly-placed header.

On Saturday, the Kedah-JDT draw was taken advantage of by second-placed , who recorded a 3-1 win over Felda United in Jengka. Thiago Junior poked in the equaliser from a Pahang goalkeeper Helmi Eliza Elias mistake three minutes into the second half to cancel out Norshahrul Idlan Talaha's 45th minute opener, but the visitors would retake the lead in the 64th minute from Ze Love's penalty, after Mohamadou Sumareh was fouled in the box. Faisal Halim's goal in added time killed off the game, and helped the Elephants climb up to the top spot in the standings on goal difference.

meanwhile produced an upset to end their three-match winning streak, edging FC 1-0 at home. Aizulridzwan Razali opened the scoring for the hosts in the 59th minute through a header, but a penalty call for the visitors deep in injury time following a foul almost undid the good work. Fortunately for them, goalkeeper Muhaimin Mohamad guessed the right way to keep out Romel Morales' spot kick, and help keep the three points; their second win of the season.

The battle in the relegation zone between second-last FC and bottom side in Manjung ended in a first win of the season for the hosts, and sixth straight defeat for the City Boys. Despite having parted ways with former head coach Yusri Che Lah during the international break, the visitors could not do anything right in the game. Losing two players; Firdaus Faudzi and Zaiful Hakim to sendings-off, they conceded four goals in the game without reply, scored by Yashir Pinto (7'), G. Mugenthirran (32'), and Giancarlo (63', 90+3').

