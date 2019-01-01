Terengganu held at home, Nwakaeme back with a bang

A Malik Ariff late goal meant shared points in Kuala Terengganu while Dickson Nwakaeme showed he still have what it takes as Pahang win away.

Terengganu FC (TFC) and PKNS FC had key players suspended for the opening match of the 2019 Malaysia Super League and both teams had to be content with just a single point after playing out a 1-1 draw at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium on Friday night. Neither Lee Tuck nor Kpah Sherman was available for the season opener.

Parading Sanjar Shaakhmedov in the starting line-up, TFC shaded the opening half with chances falling to Tchetche Kipre and Thierry Chanta Bin but they found Zarif Irfan to be a major stumbling block. Against the run of play, The Red Ants took the lead Nicholas Swirad headed home the opening goal, latching onto Chan Vathanaka's corner kick in the 65th minute.

When all hope looked lost, TFC managed to get themselves on level terms with just one minute of normal time remaining. Malik read Kipre's flick-on and shrugged off Qayyum Marjoni's challenge to blast the ball past Zarif for the home side to snatch a late draw.

Over at KLFA Stadium in Cheras, the result was more concrete as Pahang ran out 1-3 winners on the night thanks to a retuning hero. Nwakaeme struck twice in the 73rd and in the third minute of added time in the second half to seal a comfortable win for the visitors.

Whatever Indonesian winger Saddil Ramdani does for the rest of the season, he will be remembered for striking the first goal of the 2019 season with a clinical left footed placing shot in the 24th minute for Pahang to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Kuala Lumpur however did offer some resistance just three minutes after the second half started when Indra Putra Mahayudin was released on the right hand side and his cross was sweetly volleyed home by Afiq Ahmad. But that proved to be shortlived joy as Nwakaeme and Pahang had the last laugh.

