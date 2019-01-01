Mourinho reveals his former clubs ‘feared’ Tottenham chairman Levy

Mauricio Pochettino's replacement has said that his former employers did not look forward to transfer dealings with his current boss

New head coach Jose Mourinho has revealed that his former clubs used to ‘fear’ doing business with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Levy has forged a reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator, claiming big fees for his star names such as Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in the past.

And Mourinho, who had formerly been in charge at – the club that bought Bale and Modric – says that his former employers did not relish the task of haggling with Levy.

“I used to be in clubs that fear him,” Mourinho said of Levy.

“It’s true. He’s powerful. He’s a businessman, but he’s a football man. He has big experience, a part of his intelligence overall, he’s a football man, he understands football, he understands the industry, he understands the evolution, he’s very clever, he’s very intelligent, it’s great to have him on my side.”

Mourinho was also keen to stress that he did not feel the need to overhaul the Spurs squad at this point – at odds with what his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino had claimed.

“I don't need transfers. That's the basic thing. So I think during the process, we are going to need ticks, you know. You lose a player, you get a player, you sell a player, you get a player, but this is readjustments to your squad.

“But the more you like a squad the less money you need. You go to a club: ‘I don't like the centre back, I don't like the keeper, I don't like the striker, I don't like the midfield player’ - more than football you need incredible I have these assets the ones that are let's say, and end products are almost the ones that are there to develop.”

Mourinho will take charge of his first game as Tottenham boss in a London derby as Spurs make the short trip to face West Ham on Saturday.

The Hammers are struggling at present, going without a win in their last seven games across all competitions.