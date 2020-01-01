Mourinho reveals he wanted Bale at Real Madrid before he left as he finally looks to get his man at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho says he tried to sign Gareth Bale for before the Welsh star made the switch from , but the coach refused to confirm reports he wants to bring him back to the Premier League.

Bale joined Madrid in 2013, the same summer Mourinho departed the Santiago Bernabeu after a three-year spell in charge.

The 31-year-old started just 12 games in last season and is looking to for a move after spending seven seasons in the Spanish capital.

The winger's agent has said the 31-year-old wants to return to the north London side and a deal is currently being negotiated, while have also been linked.

"“I don’t comment on hypothetical stuff. Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player," Mourinho said when asked if about the club's interest in Bale at a press conference on Wednesday.

"It's not my job to have contact with agents, I don't want to comment on that, especially on players at other clubs.

"I tried to sign him for Real Madrid which was not possible during my time there. But the president followed my instinct and followed my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club. That's no secret and Gareth knows that."

