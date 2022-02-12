Mason Mount was forced off with an injury during Chelsea's Club World Cup final match against Palmeiras on Saturday.

The Blues were forced to make an early change as the England international was unable to carry on.

Christian Pulisic came on to take Mount's place, making his first appearance for the club in almost a month.

What has happened?

The 23-year-old was absent in the English side's semi-final victory because of fitness issues.

He was called on by coach Thomas Tuchel to start in the final, but lasted around 30 minutes before he was substituted.

Pulisic was given the nod to replace him instead of Hakim Ziyech, with Tuchel handing the American his 20th appearance of the season.

Pulisic last appeared for the Blues in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in mid-January.

What happened in the game?

Chelsea and Palmeiras played out a goalless first half in the Club World Cup final.

The European champions dominated possession for the first 45 minutes, but the Brazilian side threatened with counter attacks.

The best chance of the half went to Palmeiras as Dudu got forward and queued up a shot, but saw it fly over the bar. A few minutes later, he saw another effort go wide of the target.

