Mounie, Kachunga relegate with Huddersfield Town after Crystal Palace loss

A loss at Selhurst Park combined with wins for Southampton and Burnley meant the Terriers are set for life in the second division next season

Steve Mounie and Elias Kachunga’s will play in the English Championship next season after a 2-0 defeat at , with wins for and confirming their drop from the Premier League.

Southampton's 1-0 win over & Hove Albion and Burnley's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers meant the Terriers, after failing to pick at least a point at Selhurst Park, are now 19 points off safety with only six matches [18 points left to fight for] remaining for them in the top-flight this season.

Wilfried Zaha, who was a doubt prior to the Saturday’s game due to a hamstring injury, was instrumental in the victory for Palace on Saturday.

The Cote d'Ivoire international won the penalty - a record fifth time in the league this season - that Luka Milivojevic converted for the opener before laying Patrick van Aanholt's late goal.

DR Congo forward Kachunga was an 80th-minute substitute in the game while Mounie, a Benin international, was not in the matchday squad.

The former has played 16 times in the league but is yet to open his goal account while the latter has played 10 games more, with two goals to his name.

Huddersfield were promoted from the Championship ahead of the 2017-18 campaign and spent two seasons in the top-flight.