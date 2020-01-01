African All Stars

'Most unlucky footballer in the world' - Fans react to Bailly's latest injury in Man Utd vs Chelsea FA Cup clash

Eric Bailly Manchester United 2018-19
The Ivorian centre-back was stretchered off at Wembley on Sunday after clashing heads with teammate Harry Maguire

Football enthusiasts across the world have sent messages of support to Eric Bailly after the Manchester United defender suffered a head injury in their FA Cup semi-final game against Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international was stretchered off with a neck brace during Sunday's encounter after a clash of heads with teammate Harry Maguire.

Bailly was subsequently replaced by Anthony Martial before goals from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead at Wembley Stadium.

    The injury came as a worry for fans with the Ivorian centre-back trying to settle in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team after returning from a knee injury that kept him out for six months, between July 2019 and January 2020.

    Bailly was making his sixth start of the season before the injury.

     

