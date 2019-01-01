'Most entertaining Champions League game ever!' - Tottenham's progress after VAR drama sends Twitter into frenzy
Social media has been awash with reactions as Tottenham Hotspur progressed to the semi-final of the Uefa Champions League despite losing 4-3 to Manchester City in Wednesday's quarter-final return leg.
The seven-goal thriller left football enthusiasts ecstatic as both Premier League sides put in top-level performances at the Etihad Stadium with City leading 3-2 in the first 25 minutes.
After the restart, Aguero added a fourth for the hosts but Fernando Llorente's goal in the 73rd minute put Mauricio Pochettino's team back in front on aggregate, before the late drama.
Raheem Sterling's effort in stoppage time was ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Spurs held their nerves until the last minute to book a fixture against Ajax in the semi-final.
As expected, this whole scenario and Tottenham's progress at the expense of Pep Guardiola's men has got fans talking on Twitter.
Lol VAR look what you've done! 😂😂😂 #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/ppkTKi3UUb— Blu (@Blu86600593) April 17, 2019
Dear City and Tottenham,— Habeebullah (@Habeebullaaah) April 17, 2019
Thank you for pulling such a tremendous performance tonight! Pure classical football! We were entertained! #Respect #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/cS3U40Z3d2
May the VAR of life favour you. #MCITOT #UCL .— Oluwatoyin Ibitoye (@Toyin_Ibitoye) April 17, 2019
#MCITOT— Gbenga 🔮 (@ThaArtfulTeaser) April 17, 2019
City 1 : 0 Spurs
City 1 : 1 Spurs
City 1 : 2 Spurs
City 2 : 2 Spurs
City 3 : 2 Spurs
City 4 : 2 Spurs
City 4 : 3 Spurs
Guardiola: pic.twitter.com/jReymIiZJl
#MCITOT @malsky007 if you know you know pic.twitter.com/G7SiCRRR7I— Ologunleko Victor (@apostlewater) April 17, 2019
Tottenham knocking Man city out of the #ChampionsLeague like 🤣🤣🤣 #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/uLHsWFt2MY— 💎Swagger👑Daddy💎 🦅🇳🇬 (@ernieomene) April 17, 2019
When City and United meet each other in Manchester 😂😂😂😂😂 #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/4DLNxcpXAK— Gbenga 🔮 (@ThaArtfulTeaser) April 17, 2019
Summary of Man City Vs Tottenham #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/cVslelXBeB— CHISOM (@_PLICE) April 17, 2019
Man city: Hello my name is Man city,— Obi of Onitsha 🇨🇦 (@classic_nedu) April 17, 2019
I scored 4goals, VAR broke my heart and I've been eliminated from UCL by Tottenham.
Man Utd: Welcome brother.
#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/647MUsR9wE
Mancity fans right now #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/WqiCEfrzv0— Alpha Male (@XtianAeroplane) April 17, 2019
10 minutes 4 goals... #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/neIWJ1Jfs7— ARÁBÌNRIN MARY (@Maryhanoh) April 17, 2019
I'm so ecstatic right now as this is gonna be the most interesting game of the tournament and will be difficult for the Champions league final to match this. So many goals, so many controversies and as usual VAR becomes the Supreme Judge.— Dr Ayeni Official (@Adamsayeni) April 17, 2019
Phew! What a game?! #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/YDmGHKnvvr
#MCITOT the most entertaining @ChampionsLeague match ever.— Adebayo Badejo (@ADEBBADEJO) April 17, 2019
Best game of any Champions League night this season #MCITOT sweet revenge for United— TemiDayor (@DayorTemi) April 17, 2019