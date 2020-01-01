Arsenal

'Most Arsenal thing ever!' - Gunners defence slated after Mustafi and Luiz combine for howler

Comments()
Getty
The two defenders combined on a disastrous sequence that saw the Brazilian sent off and Chelsea take the lead

David Luiz's return to Stamford Bridge was not a happy one. 

The former Chelsea defender was back at his former home on Tuesday as his current side Arsenal took on the Blues in a Premier League clash. 

But the Brazilian's evening would only last 26 minutes as he was shown a red card after a calamitous passage of play from the Gunners backline. 

Editors' Picks

The red card wasn't all Luiz's fault, as the incident began with a disastrous attempt at a back pass by Shkodran Mustafi.

Tammy Abraham intercepted the pass and rounded Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal before Luiz took down the Chelsea striker in the box. 

Article continues below

Referee Stuart Attwell didn't hesitate to show the Brazilian a straight red card for denying an obvious scoring opportunity, with Jorginho scoring the ensuing spot-kick to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead. 

There was plenty of reaction on social media as Arsenal's tendency to self destruct in defence showed itself once again.

Close