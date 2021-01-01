Moses Simon bags assist, Castelletto scores as Nantes end winless run against Strasbourg

The Nigeria and the Cameroon internationals produced key performances to help Antoine Kombouare’s men bounce back from their poor run of form

Moses Simon provided an assist while Jean-Charles Castelletto scored as Nantes secured a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

Antoine Kombouare’s men have been less impressive in their recent games, losing their last three matches, to Nice, Rennes and Lyon.

The Nigeria and the Cameroon internationals then helped the Canaries return to winning ways at Stade de la Meinau.

Nantes aimed for an early goal and made several attempts to try and open the scoring but missed the chances that came their way.

Simon delivered a fine cross in the seventh minute of the encounter but his teammates failed to make the most of the opportunity.

Nantes then found themselves on the back foot when Ludovic Ajorque, who is eligible to play for Madagascar, broke the deadlock moments before the half-time break after he was set up by Lionel Carole.

The Canaries continued their quest for victory after the start of the second half and their efforts paid off in the 53rd minute.

Cameroon defender Castelletto ignited the comeback for Kombouare’s men when he steered a fine header into the back of the net.

Simon then set up Ludovic Blas with a fine pass, and he fired home his effort for the match-winning goal 14 minutes before the end of the encounter.

The Super Eagles winger featured for 80 minutes before he was replaced by Marcus Regis Coco, while his teammate and Mali international Kalifa Coulibaly was on parade for the entirety of the game along with Castelletto.

Senegal international Habib Diallo featured for Strasbourg and played for 80 minutes before making way for Dion Sahi.

Simon has now scored five goals and provided two assists in 29 league appearances this season.

Despite the victory, Nantes remain in the relegation zone after gathering 31 points from 34 games and will hope to build on their good result at Stade de la Meinau when they take on Brest on May 2.