Moses: Inter must forget Udinese win and focus on Milan derby

The Nigerian made a winning debut in the Italian top-flight as Antonio Conte’s side stretched their unbeaten league run to 15 matches

Milan midfielder Victor Moses has urged his teammates to forget Sunday’s 2-0 win over and turn their attention to the upcoming Milan derby.

The loanee who moved to the San Siro on loan for the remainder of the season in January, made his first start in the at the Dacia Arena.

A second-half brace from Romelu Lukaku fired Inter Milan back to winning ways after settling for three straight draws in their previous league outings.

The result made it two wins in two games for the Nigerian midfielder, and he wants the Nerazzurri to keep the momentum when they host city rivals on February 9.

“We need to immediately forget about tonight’s win and concentrate on the match against Milan. It’s a really important fixture and we have the quality to win, both on an individual and team level. It’ll be an important week.,” Moses told the club website.

The 29-year-old was in action for 83 minutes before his substitution, and he admitted pressure from title rivals and spurred the team to victory.

Inter Milan are second in the Serie A table with 51 points after 22 matches, three points behind Maurizo Sarri’s side and two points above Lazio.

“The team did well today, we were expecting a really tough game from the very first minute until the end. We wanted to win, also to respond to Juventus and Lazio’s results which put us under a bit more pressure,” he continued.

“The most important thing is to have picked up the three points. We gave everything and worked well as a team. We need to carry on with this mentality, game after game.”

The temporary move to has reunited Moses with several Premier League stars in Antonio Conte’s team, including former Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, loanee Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and ex-captain Ashley Young.

He disclosed how he is settling in to life in Milan and how focused they are as they chase their first Scudetto since the 2009-10 season.

“It’s going really well. I already knew Lukaku and Young but this group is like a big family. Everyone is helping me, we have fun and joke around. But when it's time to play, we’re focused on a common objective and only think about winning,” he added.