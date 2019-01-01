Morocco's Sofiane Boufal stars as Celta Vigo edge Girona
Sofiane Boufal impressed as Celta Vigo defeated Girona 2-1 in Saturday's Spanish La Liga game.
After losing to Atletico Madrid last Saturday, the Sky Blues bounced back to winning ways with the Morocco international playing a key role in the match.
Boufal set up Iago Aspas for the opening goal in the 34th minute before Portu levelled for Eusebio Sacristan’s men 14 minutes later.
In the 69th minute, the Morocco midfielder notched the winning goal to help his side secure their ninth win of the season.
The 25-year-old was cautioned in the 70th minute before he was substituted for Andrew Hjulsager later in the game.
The victory saw Celta Vigo move to the 14th spot in the log after gathering 35 points from 33 games.
Boufal has now scored three goals in 31 league appearances this season and will hope to continue the form in their next game against Espanyol on Wednesday.
The midfielder who has six caps for Morocco will look forward to playing a part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Atlas Lions are in Group D along with Ivory Coast, Namibia and South Africa.