Morel: Newly-promoted Ligue 1 club Lorient sign Rennes defender

The Madagascar international has returned to the French city where he started his football career on a short-term deal

Newly-promoted club Lorient have moved to re-sign defender Jeremy Morel on a short-term deal, Goal understands.

The 36-year-old centre-back signed a one-year deal with the option of an additional year, ahead of Lorient’s return to the French top-flight after a three-year absence.

Morel’s brief stay at Rennes is expected to end on June 30 after joining the club on a one-year contract from rivals last summer.

He scored a goal and made 21 games in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season as Rennes finished third in the league table, behind and champions PSG.

The left-footed defender also found the back of the net in the before the Blue-Black's elimination in the group stage.

Morel was born in Lorient, and he spent 17 years at the club before leaving for Marseille in 2011 where he signed a four-year contract.

He played for Les Merlus youth team between 1994 and 2002, and later made his professional debut as a 19-year-old during a Ligue 2 match against FC Gueugnon in April 2003.

During his first stint at Lorient, the Malagasy defender made 214 league appearances and scored 12 goals for the club.

Christophe Pélissier's side was declared champions of the Ligue 2 this season after the second division was decided on a points-per-match basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the international scene, Morel who was born to a Malagasy father and French mother in Lorient. He decided to play for Madagascar in October 2018.

The following month, he made his debut appearance for the island nation in a 2019 qualifying match against Sudan.

Morel played two games at the 2019 Afcon in before their quarter-final loss to .

The 36-year-old scored his first international goal in Madagascar's 6-2 rout over Niger during their 2021 Afcon qualifying game in Niamey in November 2019.