'Monterrey's stadium also belongs to us!' - Tigres star Guzman pokes fun at Liga MX rivals

The flamboyant Argentine jumped on the opportunity to remind the Rayados of a painful defeat on their own home turf

Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman took aim at the club's arch-rivals Monterrey, suggesting that their home ground should also be considered property of his club.

The former Argentina No. 1 is a firm favourite at Tigres thanks to his eccentric behaviour and often spectacular shot-stopping ability between the posts.

And he did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the Rayados, their neighbours and sworn enemies in the Nuevo Leon city.

What was said?

During an interview with TUDN, Guzman was put through his paces as journalist Aldo Farias grilled him on his knowledge of Monterrey and its surrounding areas.

One landmark that tripped up the Rosario native was in identifying from blurred images the Pastora Zoo, located next to Monterrey's Estadio BBVA home.

After some help from the presenters el Paton finally answered correctly that the attraction was indeed Pastora, prompting Farias to opine: "Since that December, La Pastora also belongs to Tigres and and amusement park as well."

Guzman fired back: "And that thing next door too, next to La Pastora," in reference to the Estadio BBVA.

An historic victory

The December in question refers to a famous Tigres victory over their rivals in 2017.

Both sides battled through to the Liga MX Apertura final, with Monterrey enjoying home advantage for the second, decisive leg.

After drawing 1-1 in the opener in Tigres' Estadio Universitario, the Felinos prevailed 2-1 away from home to take the title, with Chile international Eduardo Vargas and Francisco Meza sealing victory after Dorlan Pabon had fired the hosts into an early lead.

That Apertura crown is one of nine major titles that Guzman has lifted since joining Tigres in 2014 from boyhood club Newell's, the most recent of which came last year in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The goalkeeper has now made 329 career appearances in Liga MX - more than any other foreign-born player in league history.

