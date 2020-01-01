Monchengladbach's Bensebaini provides assist in 4-1 bashing of Ujah's Union Berlin

The Algerian full-back was involved in the goals for Die Borussen while the Nigerian forward made a cameo appearance

Ramy Bensebaini provided the assist for 's final goal in 4-1 victory over Union Berlin, who had Antony Ujah come on in the final 10 minutes of the clash.

Marco Rose's men came into this tie on the back of a disappointing goalless draw at struggling in mid-week while Die Eisernen were held at home by .

The hosts raced to a 2-0 first-half lead courtesy of goals from Florian Neuhaus and Marcus Thuram.

Sebastian Andersson pulled one back for the visitors five minutes into the second half.

Thuram scored his second in the 59th minute before Bensebaini aided Alassane Plea for the fourth goal nine minutes from full-time, after the international drilled in a cross from the left and Plea fired home with his first touch.

Bensebaini came off in additional time for Oscar Wendt, and produced 73 touches, 38 accurate passes (79.2%), two key passes and won six of 10 total duels. The 25-year-old also made one interception, two tackles and three clearances.

He has now registered five goals and two assists for the North Rhine-Westphalia side since his arrival from French club in the summer

Union Berlin's Ujah came on for Christian Gentner in the 80th minute but the Nigerian made little impact with just three touches on the ball and one accurate pass.

(80’) 🔁 SUB: Double change for Union: Malli, Ujah on for Gentner and Ingvartsen. #BMGFCU | #fcunion | 3-1 — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) May 31, 2020

The 29-year old Mainz forward has played 19 times in the this season, seven of which are starts, scoring two goals. One of them was in the reverse fixture which ended in a 2-0 win for Urs Fisher's men.

Another Nigerian in Suleiman Abdullahi was an unused substitute for the German capital outfit. He has made just four substitute appearances since signing permanently from Eintracht Braunschweig last year.

Guinea midfielder Ibrahima Traore was the other African to feature for Gladbach, replacing Jonas Hofmann in the 82nd minute and making 11 touches and five touches.

Monchengladbach are back up to third place and will next be on the road to .

Union Berlin sit in 14th place, six points clear of the relegation zone and will host 04 at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on June 6.