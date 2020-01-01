Onyekuru dropped from Monaco pre-season tour after Galatasaray exit

The Super Eagles winger was not summoned for the Red and Whites' trip to Poland as they intensify preparations for the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season

Henry Onyekuru has not been included in ’s 26-man team for their five-day pre-season trip to .

The Nigeria international recently ended his loan Galatasaray spell during the Turkish Super Lig campaign to return to the club.

The Red and Whites did not give any reason for Onyekuru's snub while Stevan Jovetic and Cesc Fabregas, who missed the trip, are said to be at La Turbie as they continue their recovery to action.

's Keita Balde is another notable omission from the selection while Malian descent Youssouf Fofana, 's Jean-Eudes Aholou and Senegalese descent Sofiane Diop made the cut.

Monaco will spend the entire week in Opalenica before heading to to play club at Commerzbank Arena on Saturday.

Le groupe de l'AS Monaco 🇲🇨 pour le stage en Pologne 👇 pic.twitter.com/C0Sa8isIbK — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) July 27, 2020

Onyekuru joined Monaco on a five-year deal in August 2019 after an unsuccessful spell but his debut campaign in the French top-flight did not go as planned.

He will be aiming to fight his way to into Niko Kovac's team after he struggled to establish himself in Robert Moreno's system before the Spanish manager was fired this month.

The 23-year-old played just four Ligue 1 matches for Monaco last season before he was loaned to in January for his second loan spell with the Lions.

He revealed his ambition to rediscover his form at Monaco when the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season begins on August 22.

"I have been with players like Keita Balde from my days at the Aspire Academy, Cesc Fabregas is a top guy, who welcomed me when I arrived at the club, it's like going back home,” Onyekuru said.

"Monaco are a big club they know how to work with their players when it comes to transfers, just look at Anthony Martial.

"I hope to make a good season or two and hopefully the future will be bright."