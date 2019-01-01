Moldova bowled over by Andorra! Minnows win first European Championship qualifier

The long wait is over for the principality, which picked up its maiden win in the competition after more than 20 years of trying

Andorra triumphed 1-0 against Moldova to finally record their first European Championship qualifying victory at the 57th attempt.

Ranked 139th in the latest FIFA rankings, Andorra had endured a barren run prior to Friday's clash at Estadi Nacional d'Andorra.

The Andorra Football Federation formed in 1994, but not until September 1998 was the nation accepted to play a FIFA-sanctioned competition, entering qualifying for Euro 2000.

Their first-ever official match ended in a 3-1 defeat to Armenia, setting a depressing pattern for the tiny Pyrenean principality.

Prior to Friday's match, their record in European Championship qualifying marked an incredible 56 defeats and not a single point.

Their World Cup qualifying history is little better, with 47 defeats and just two wins in 52 games, 14 goals scored and 162 conceded.

That meant victory over Moldova was savoured by one of Europe's traditional whipping boys.

Article continues below

Marc Vales headed in the historic goal for the hosts in the 63rd minute, by which time Moldova had seen Radu Ginsari sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

FINAAAAAAAAAAAL!!!!! SI SI SI SI SI SI SI SI SI!!!! L'HEM TORNAT A FER MOOOOOLT GROSSAAAAAA!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ARDiJMP7Xj — FederacióAndFutbol (@Fedandfut) October 11, 2019

The victory is Andorra's first at international level since beating Liechtenstein in a friendly in March 2018.

Koldo Alvarez's side move level on points with Moldova in Group H - they travel to on Monday for their next outing.