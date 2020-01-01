Mohammed Salisu: Good news as Southampton deliver latest update on Ghanaian defender

The young centre-back is likely to play for his new side for the first time on Monday against Brighton and Hove Albion

's summer signing, defender Mohammed Salisu, is in line to make his debut in Monday's Premier League meeting with and Hove Albion, club boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed.

The Ghanaian joined the Saints on a four-year deal from side in August but has had to bide his time to make an appearance for his new club due to a combination of injury and lack of match fitness.

"Ingsy [Danny Ings] and Reddy [Nathan Redmond] are starting to train now and this week will be part of the sessions and then we will have a look how competitive they are," Hasenhuttl said in his team news on Friday ahead of Monday's fixture away at Brighton, his club's official website reports.

"Sali [Salisu] is also a step further forward in his development, so we have a few more alternatives in the future and this is good.

"All of these players it is possible they are in the squad on Monday. We will have a look for whom it is possible and for whom it is too early.

"Now is the busiest time of the year, and in the beginning of this time we seem to have everybody back and fit in the team and we need everybody now, this is for sure, because now becomes a busy time."

Although Salisu completed his transfer to Southampton in August, he joined the club's pre-season training in the week of their Premier League opener in September.

The Saints have not done badly without the 21-year-old so far as they have overcome a poor start to the campaign to climb to a current sixth position on the league standings.

He caught the eye of Southampton with a run of fine performances for Valladolid, also consequently attracting offers from French side Stade Rennais and reportedly from , , and .

In what was his first and only season of senior professional football, the centre-back made 31 league appearances involving 30 starts and one goal for the White and Violets.

His injury and fitness situations have prolonged his anticipated debut for Ghana who will be looking to call on him when the 2022 qualifiers resume in March next year.